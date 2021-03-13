Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $20.12

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

