Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $14.35

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

HST traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 7,660,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,901. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

