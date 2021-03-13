Analysts Set Expectations for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE:NSA opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

