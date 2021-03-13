Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $69.25

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

BG stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $42,654,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bunge by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after buying an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

