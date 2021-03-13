Analysts Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $281.36

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.36.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE BDX opened at $238.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

