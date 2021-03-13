Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

2/19/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $189.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 226,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,126 shares of company stock worth $10,320,179 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

