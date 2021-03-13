Analysts Offer Predictions for Rent-A-Center, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

RCII stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $25,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

