Analysts Offer Predictions for Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

