Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intersect ENT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intersect ENT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

XENT stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $732.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,199,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 371,624 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

