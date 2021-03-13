Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Trex posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

