Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.84 Million

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce $306.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $345.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.90 million. SunPower posted sales of $454.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

SunPower stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,748.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 365.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after buying an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

