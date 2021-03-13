Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

BAH opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

