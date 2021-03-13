Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $3.99. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $14.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.89 to $15.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,191. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

