Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.17. 331,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

