Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Tsakos Energy Navigation posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 104,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $191.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

