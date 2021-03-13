Analysts Anticipate SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.31 Million

Brokerages predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post $334.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.11 million and the highest is $352.50 million. SLM posted sales of $400.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in SLM by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,124. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

