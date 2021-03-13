Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the highest is $5.16 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $7.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $21.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 399,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 688,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,134,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

