Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAR. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 113,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,913,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

