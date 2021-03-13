Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Several brokerages have commented on MBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.43. 1,661,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.22.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

