Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

MPWR stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.00. 426,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,472. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

