Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.13 Million

Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $47.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.25 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $203.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.55 million to $205.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $235.02 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $246.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Several research firms have commented on IIIV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. 86,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -844.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

