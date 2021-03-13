Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBE. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,065. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 million, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

