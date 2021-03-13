Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Church & Dwight reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

