Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.87. BankUnited reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

BKU opened at $49.92 on Friday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

