Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 17,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 287,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $147.11 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

