Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Issues Earnings Results

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

NYSE AMPY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,043. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.