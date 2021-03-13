Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%.

NYSE AMPY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 23,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

