AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $3.08 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00650331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00065884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025387 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.