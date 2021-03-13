Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

