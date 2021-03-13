AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $131.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

NYSE:AME opened at $121.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

