AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE AME traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $123.72. 1,565,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

