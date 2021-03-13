Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.07.

USAS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $334.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

