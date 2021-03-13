American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,010,000 after buying an additional 56,051 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.43. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.