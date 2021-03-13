American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Trading Up 5.2%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 169,972 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 120,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $622.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 112.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

