American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,998. American International Group has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

