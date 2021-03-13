American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOT.UN. CIBC reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.54.

Shares of TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$4.25 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03. The firm has a market cap of C$333.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

