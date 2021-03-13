American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Trimmed by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

