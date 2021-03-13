American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 111.7% from the February 11th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,838,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AEPT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. American Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.