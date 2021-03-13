American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ADFS stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. American Defense Systems has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
American Defense Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.