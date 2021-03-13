Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Birk Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.