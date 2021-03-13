Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Birk Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.40. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $86.90.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
