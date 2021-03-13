Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Cut by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 430,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 266,328 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 278,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

