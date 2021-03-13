AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

AMC stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.