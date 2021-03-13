Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.77.

AMBA opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,082,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

