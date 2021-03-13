Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,215.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3,195.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

