Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,193.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

