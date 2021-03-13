Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $3,929.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,929.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

AMZN stock traded down $24.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3,089.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,210.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,499,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,543,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $114,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $13,613,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

