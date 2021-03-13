Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 5.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,089.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,210.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

