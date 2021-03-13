Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$17.75 at Laurentian

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.93 million and a P/E ratio of -23.04. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.62.

In other news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

