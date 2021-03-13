Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

Shares of ASPS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,935. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

