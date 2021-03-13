Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $38.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,962. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

